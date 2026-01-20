Haryana to strengthen trade, agricultural cooperation with Tanzania

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to promote trade and cooperation in the agricultural sector with Tanzania.

The meeting involved discussions with traders and progressive farmers on the possibilities of increasing farmers' income through agricultural activities in Tanzania.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Haryana Foreign Cooperation and Civil Aviation Department, Amneet P Kumar, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister (Foreign Cooperation Department), Pawan Choudhary, was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the potential demand for agricultural machinery in Tanzania, crop selection suitable for different regions, opportunities in horticulture and pulse crops, availability of water for irrigation, and power supply.

Besides this, traders associated with the mining sector also raised various sector-specific issues and queries during the discussion.

Kumar listened to all suggestions and questions raised by the traders and farmers and assured them that the Haryana government is working with a structured, transparent, and practical approach to promote international cooperation.

The official said that the government aims to ensure that traders and farmers receive timely and accurate information related to investment and agricultural opportunities in Tanzania.

It was also decided during the meeting that clear responsibilities would be assigned to concerned departments and officers for conducting surveys, field studies, and other necessary activities to assess potential opportunities in Tanzania, so that the future action plan can be implemented effectively.

Government-level coordination will be ensured to provide all possible support to traders and farmers in this regard, the statement said.