Haryana uploads over 40 crore revenue records

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) In a landmark push toward transparent and technology-driven land governance, Haryana has uploaded more than 40 crore revenue record images under the Modern Revenue Record Rooms (MRRR) initiative, marking one of the largest digitization drives in the State's administrative history.

The progress was reviewed during a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners, chaired by Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra, an official statement said.

Misra described the digitization effort as a structural reform aimed at preserving historical land records, ensuring data security, and providing citizens seamless access to certified documents.

She directed officers to maintain strict quality checks and uniform standards across districts.

While reviewing pendency, it was noted that as of February 16, 2026, nearly 95 per cent registries were successfully done within the prescribed time limit of within 5 days, indicating that most transactions are being processed within the normal timeframe.

Officers were asked to ensure timely disposal of the remaining cases.

The meeting also reviewed the status of pending mutation cases across 7,104 villages and 143 tehsils.

Directions were issued to expedite entries in Web-HALRIS and ensure that cases pending for sanction beyond stipulated timelines are cleared on priority.

Web-HALRIS is a web-enabled integrated solution for deed registration and land records management. It was apprised by the officials in the meeting that 51,199 pending mutation cases has been cleared across state in the last month itself.

Misra directed officers to clear all the pendency within next month. PTI SUN MR