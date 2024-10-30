Haryana's Agriculture Minister urges farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday visited a farm in Taraori in Karnal district, where he demonstrated the use of advanced agricultural machinery for stubble management.

Advertisment

Rana emphasised the importance of properly managing stubble instead of burning it while urging farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices to protect the environment.

The minister, according to an official statement, operated the Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines in the fields, showcasing how they help sow wheat while depositing stubble back into the soil as nutrients.

On the occasion, Rana highlighted that pathways leading to fields are crucial for farmers, ensuring ease of access to their lands.

Advertisment

"We are committed to paving all farm roads across the state," he announced during the visit. The minister was accompanied by Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi.

He further stressed the importance of stubble management for farmers and the environment.

He explained that mixing stubble into the soil enriches it with vital nutrients, reducing the need for additional fertilisers. This practice also helps curb pollution, keeping the air cleaner.

Advertisment

The Haryana government is providing subsidies on machinery for stubble management, with 1,882 machines already subsidised. Rana promised that more machines would be made available in the coming years.

"Just as food is essential for life, clean air is critical for our health. Burning stubble not only breaks the law but is also a moral offence against the environment," Rana said.

He called on farmers to use agricultural tools for better stubble management, thereby preventing air pollution.

Advertisment

Rana also detailed the government's efforts to support farmers in managing stubble.

Various agricultural tools are being provided at subsidised rates, and farmers are encouraged to use of these modern technologies to make their farming more efficient.

The Haryana government had on Monday said it is taking significant steps for crop residue management as a result of which there has been a 29 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents this year.

Advertisment

Various industries are being established near villages to utilise stubble, allowing farmers to generate additional income instead of resorting to burning it, an official statement had said. PTI SUN BAL BAL