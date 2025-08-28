Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij administers oath to HERC member

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shiv Kumar, the newly appointed member of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

Vij administered the oath at the Energy Minister's office in the Haryana Civil Secretariat here.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department A K Singh, HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma, were among those present, an official statement said.

HERC consists of a chairman and two members. One member's position had been lying vacant, which has now been filled.

According to the statement, Shiv Kumar, who hails from Haryana's Kaithal district, had joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 1991 as an Assistant Commandant, where he served for 14 years, and rose to the rank of Senior Commandant. During this period, he also worked on deputation as Deputy Director with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission for three years.

Later, he worked with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), serving in the legal, enforcement, and vigilance departments. PTI SUN MR