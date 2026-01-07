Haryana's FY27 budget to have special focus on industry, manufacturing: CM

Gurugram, Jan 7 (PTI) The upcoming state budget for the financial year 2026-27 will place special emphasis on industries and manufacturing that play vital roles in the economic growth, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

The government has set a clear objective to make the forthcoming budget more employment-oriented and industry-friendly to strengthen the state's economy and ensure Haryana's leading contribution towards India's journey to becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the chief minister said during a pre-budget consultation with entrepreneurs.

Saini said that the objective of the pre-budget consultation was to create a more industry-friendly environment by incorporating valuable suggestions from relevant stakeholders. He recalled that a similar consultation was held last year as well, which yielded excellent suggestions and helped strengthen policies.

As many as 71 suggestions received during the previous consultations were incorporated into the FY26 budget.

For the financial year 2025-26, a provision of approximately Rs 1,951.43 crore was made for the Industries and Labour Departments, out of which Rs 873.51 crore has already been spent, he said and added that constructive budget-related suggestions are welcome, and stakeholders can also submit their inputs through an AI chatbot.

The chief minister further said his government is continuously working to ensure that budget announcements are implemented at the ground level.

In the previous budget, the allocation for the Industries and Labour Departments was increased by 129.37 per cent to further strengthen these sectors. He informed that land has been earmarked for the construction of dormitories and single-room accommodations for workers, including 5 acres in IMT Bawal, 2.76 acres in IMT Faridabad, and 5.47 acres in IMT Sohna.

Additionally, around 5,800 acres of land have been identified for the expansion of IMT Kharkhoda, which will soon be acquired at Rs 3 crore per acre under the Industrial Policy 2022.

The chief minister also assured that there will be a special focus on budgetary provisions for Haryana's industrial development.

A satellite city is planned to be developed over 10,000 acres in Kharkhoda of the Sonipat district. Besides, a wholesale market will be established in Rai, for which traders have already started approaching the government, he said.

The government is also committed to setting up an EV Park, as mentioned in its election manifesto. Also, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the RRTS project worth Rs 70,000 crore has been prepared, and tenders will be floated soon. The RRTS will operate from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal and Sarai Kale Khan to Alwar, benefiting the people of the state, Saini said.

A convention centre will also be built in Manesar, and a labour court will be constructed in the Mini Secretariat complex at Bawal at a cost of Rs 26 lakh, for which the budget has already been allocated to the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads), he added.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the state government is working with a focused vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Along with industrial growth, the government is fulfilling its responsibilities effectively to give India a new identity as a developed nation.