Hasiru Dala Innovations raises Rs 6 crore

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Hasiru Dala Innovations (HDI), a solid waste management company, has raised Rs 6 crore in pre-series A equity funding from Rainmatter Fintech Investments and Next Bharat Ventures IFSC.

The funds will be deployed towards scaling the firm's plastics circularity business to increase recycling capacity and operational efficiency, according to a company statement.

It also aims to bolster its leadership by recruiting key managerial personnel and expanding operations beyond Bengaluru. PTI ANK ANK SHW