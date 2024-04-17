Hathway Cable and Datacom posts net profit of Rs 34.57 cr in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.57 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.61 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 493.37 crore as against Rs 459.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 493.52 crore as compared to Rs 484.49 in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

For FY24, Hathway Cable and Datacom said its consolidated net profit was at Rs 99.29 crore, up from Rs 65.37 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY24 was higher at Rs 1,980.97 crore as against Rs 1,858.44 crore in FY23, it said.

The company also said its board has approved the appointment of Prashant Kate as the Chief Information Security Officer with effect from April 17, based on recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee. PTI RKL TRB