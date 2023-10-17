Hathway Cable Q2 net profit falls 33.7 pc to Rs 20 crore

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday reported a 33.76 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.03 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.24 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 483.79 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 473.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from the broadband business was Rs 156.46 crore, while it earned Rs 327.33 crore from the cable television business.

The total expenses of Hathway Cable in the second quarter of 2023-24 were up 2.96 per cent to Rs 494.02 crore.

Its total income in the September 2023 quarter was Rs 516.63 crore, up 2.95 per cent.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 19.99 on BSE, up 0.05 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL