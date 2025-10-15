Hathway Q2 net profit falls 29 pc to Rs 18.25 cr

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, provider of cable and internet services, on Wednesday reported a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.25 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.78 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Hathway Cable, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

Its revenue from operations increased 4.66 per cent to Rs 536.67 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 512.74 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Hathway's revenue from its Cable TV business stood at Rs 378.84 crore and Rs 146.85 crore from broadband services in the September quarter.

Its total expenses rose 4.9 per cent to Rs 532.42 crore.

Hathway Cable's total income, which also includes other income, increased 2.24 per cent to Rs 555.45 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Hathway informed that its board, in a meeting held on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Amrish Kumar as the Vice President, Billing & Collection, with effect from November 17, 2025.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 13.96 on BSE, up 1.09 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL