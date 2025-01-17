Hatsun Agro posts Oct-Dec 2024 PAT at Rs 40.94 cr

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 40.94 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company, the promoter of the popular ice cream brand 'Arun,' had reported a profit after tax of Rs 57.40 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the profit after tax stood at Rs 235.80 crore, compared to Rs 215.13 crore during the same period last year, Hatsun Agro Product said in a BSE filing on Friday.

Total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 2,012 crore, up from Rs 1,891.56 crore during the same period last year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, total income grew to Rs 6,467.95 crore, compared to Rs 5,963.95 crore during the same period last year, the company added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB