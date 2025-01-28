Hatsun Agro Product acquires Milk Mantra to expand presence in eastern India

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Dairy firm Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Milk Mantra Dairy and its brand 'Milky Moo', strengthening its foothold in eastern India's dairy market.

The acquisition gives HAP access to two processing facilities in Odisha and an established procurement and distribution network.

"HAP has visionary leadership and extensive resources that will further elevate the value delivered to consumers and farmers alike," Milk Mantra Founder Srikumar Misra in a statement.

HAP Chairman R G Chandramogan said the deal expands the company's presence beyond its strongholds in South and West India, adding the Milky Moo brand to its portfolio which includes Arun, ibaco, Hatsun and Arokya.

"Odisha is a prosperous cow milk belt, and a growing economy," said Chandramogan, adding that the acquisition would help strengthen markets in northern Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and adjoining states where its Arun Ice Cream brand already has a presence.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. PTI LUX DRR