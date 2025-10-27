Hatsun Agro Q2 net profit up 70.3 pc

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Dairy firm Hatsun Agro Product Ltd on Monday reported a 70.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.54 crore in the September quarter, on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.32 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 17.15 per cent to Rs 2,427.59 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 2,072.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses stood at Rs 2,284.32 crore as against Rs 1,991.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Headquartered in Chennai, Hatsun Agro is engaged in the production, processing and marketing of dairy products, including milk, milk-based foods and cattle feed. PTI LUX SHW SHW