New Delhi: Hatsun Agro Product on Monday posted a 48 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.58 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26 fiscal on higher sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 40.94 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, a regulatory filing said.

Its total income rose 17.62 per cent to Rs 2,366.68 crore during Q3 from Rs 2,012 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,287.76 crore compared to 1,956.33 crore.

"Our growth is driven by distribution reach, capacity additions, and sustained investments in sales and brand building, enabling us to scale our brands with clarity and purpose," Hatsun AGro Product Ltd Chairman R G Chandramogan said.

Strong consumer demand drove volume growth across milk, yoghurt, and ice cream, supported by encouraging traction in innovation-led dairy offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferences, he said.

The company continued to strengthen the core dairy portfolio while expanding its presence across priority markets. A consistent focus on efficiency across the value chain from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution has helped the company maintain quality and freshness, he added.

Hatsun Agro procures milk directly from over 4,00,000 plus farmers, sells under various brands -- Arun Ice creams, Arokya Milk, ibaco, Santosa & Milky Moo.