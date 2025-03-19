Hatsun Agro strengthens retail footprint with inauguration of 4,000th HAP Daily outlet

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Dairy products manufacturer Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has launched its 4,000th daily outlet in Andhra Pradesh strengthening its retail footprint in the country, a top official said on Wednesday.
The Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) Daily Outlet is part of the company's retail expansion strategy offering a range of brands including Arun Icecreams, Arokya, Hatsun and Hanobar apart from fresh milk, curd, paneer, yoghurt among others.
Commenting on the inauguration of a new store in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, company Chairman R G Chandramogan in a statement on Wednesday said, "The opening of our 4,000th HAP daily Exclusive Store in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh is an important milestone in the company's journey to bring fresh, high-quality dairy products closer to the consumers." "Hatsun Agro's focus has always been on innovation, quality and ensuring accessibility while creating new opportunities for dairy farmers and franchisee partners. We aim to continue expanding our footprint, strengthening our distribution network and enhancing customer experience through such modern retail formats," he said.
The company has plans to open new outlets in Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, besides deepening presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others, the statement said. PTI VIJ ROH