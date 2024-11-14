Have suggested ITPO to consider organising two annual editions of trade fair: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday suggested the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) to consider holding two annual editions of the trade fair and make it bi-annually.

Presently, the ITPO organises its flagship 14-day India International Trade Fair (ITPO) annually in November. The theme for the fair is 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

Goyal also asked to look at starting India's fair in other parts of the world like the US, Europe, Japan, Korea and Middle East nations.

"I have suggested to the ITPO to consider having two annual editions of the trade fair. Make it bi-annually. One which also focuses on our local or swadeshi strength, maybe we can look at Atmanirbhar Bharat Utsav, which we started in January this year, we could look at June type period when we can have our Atmanirbhar Bharat Utsav next year and see how we can reflect the growing technical strength of India, the growing engagement from India to the world and the recognition across the world of India's high-quality goods and services," Goyal said.

He said this while inaugurating the 43rd IITF, which started here at Bharat Mandapam. Over 3,500 exhibitors from India and overseas are likely to be participating in the fair.

The minister added there is a need to look at organising more large international exhibitions like Bharat Tex, Bharat Mobility and World Food Fair so that the entire industry can be gathered at one place.

He said that the ministry is considering expanding the facilities of Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and Noida facility.

"We are planning to expand all these facilities. Mumbai is also looking at expanding MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities. I have requested ITPO to look at Bengaluru for their next phase of expansion regionally," he said adding in Uttar Pradesh, "we are entering into an MoU to set up three facilities in Noida, Lucknow and Varanasi.

"We are looking at making ITPO truly a pan-India organisation presenting best of the world-class facilities," he said.

ITPO is the premier trade promotion enterprise of the commerce ministry.

Its aim is to promote, facilitate, encourage and coordinate various activities and programmes to enhance India's share of exports. ITPO provides a wide spectrum of services to trade and industry and acts as a catalyst for the growth of India's trade and commerce.

It was formed on January 1, 1992, with the merger of the former Trade Development Authority (TDA) with the Trade Fair Authority of India (TFAI).