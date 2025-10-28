Havells India to invest Rs 60 cr to expand washing machines capacity at Ghiloth unit

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Tuesday said it is expanding washing machines manufacturing capacity at its Ghiloth unit in Rajasthan with an additional 1.5 lakh units per annum to be added by December 2026 at an investment of Rs 60 crore.

The existing capacity at Ghiloth unit is 6.8 lakh units per annum with capacity utilisation of 52 per cent based on production volume of H1 FY26, Havells India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed capacity addition is an additional 1.5 lakh units per annum, which is expected to be added by December 2026 at an investment of Rs 60 crore, it added.

It is aimed to cater to the market with an entire range of washing machines, the company said, adding that the expansion would be funded through internal accruals. PTI RKL SHW