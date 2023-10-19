Havells Q1 net profit rises 33.2 pc to Rs 249 crore

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Electrical goods and appliances maker Havells India on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 33.2 per cent to Rs 249.08 crore in the September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 187.01 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Havells.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,900.33 crore, up 6 per cent during the quarter, as against Rs 3,679.49 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses of Havells India in the September quarter was at Rs 3,617.49 crore, up 4.20 per cent.

Share of Havells India on Thursday settled at Rs 1,361.65 on the BSE, up 1.62 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB TRB