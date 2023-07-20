Havells India Q1 profit up 18% at Rs 287 cr

New Delhi: Electrical goods and appliances maker Havells India on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 18 per cent to Rs 287 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 243 crore in April-June last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 4,899 crore in June quarter as against Rs 4,292 crore in the year-ago period, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

The company stated that consumer demand remained sluggish in the first quarter though it seems to have picked up lately.

It further noted that sale of cooling products was impacted by unseasonal rains.

Shares of the company were trading 0.75 per cent up at Rs 1,374 apiece on BSE.