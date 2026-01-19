Havells Q3 net profit up 8 pc to Rs 300 cr

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Monday reported a 7.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.05 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 277.96 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.3 per cent to Rs 5,587.89 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 4,888.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Havells India's total expenses rose 13.4 per cent to Rs 5,189.33 crore in the December quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also up 13.67 per cent to Rs 5,630.59 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Havells' board also declared an interim dividend of 400 per cent, amounting to Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,445.15 on BSE, up 1.42 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR