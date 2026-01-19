New Delhi (PTI): Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Monday reported a 7.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.05 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by its cable and wire business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 277.96 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.3 per cent to Rs 5,587.89 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 4,888.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The quarter witnessed strong operating leverage driven by revenue growth and disciplined spending," said Havells in its earnings update.

During the quarter, overall consumption trends remain modest; however, the festive season saw some uptick in demand, it added.

Havells India's total expenses rose 13.4 per cent to Rs 5,189.33 crore in the December quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also up 13.67 per cent to Rs 5,630.59 crore.

Moreover, after the new labour code, Havells has reassessed its employee benefit obligations.

"Accordingly, an incremental liability of Rs 45.03 crore has been recognised as "Exceptional Items" in Q3 FY26," it said.

In the December quarter, Havells' revenue from the Switchgears segment was up 8.2 per cent to Rs 624 crore.

Its revenue from cables was at Rs 2,241 crore, up 32.8 per cent in the December quarter.

However, Havells’ revenue from lighting and fixtures was down 4 per cent to Rs 423 crore in Q3/FY'26.

Electrical consumer durables (ECD) were also up 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,151 crore in the third quarter of FY'26.

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells had acquired in 2017, was down 6.5 per cent to Rs 694 crore.

Havells’ Revenue from ‘Other Segment’ was at Rs 309.64 crore, up 22 per cent in the March quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Havells' board also declared an interim dividend of 400 per cent, amounting to Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,445.15 on BSE, up 1.42 per cent from the previous close.