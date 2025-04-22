Havells Q4 profit up 15.7 pc to Rs 517 cr; sales rise 20 pc to Rs 6,543.5 cr

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15.73 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 517 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 446.7 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations was up 20.24 per cent to Rs 6,543.56 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 5,442.02 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Havells India's total expenses were up 20.18 per cent to Rs 5,911.39 crore in the March quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also up 19.83 per cent to Rs 6,612.28 crore.

Havells' consolidated net profit for FY25 was up 15.7 per cent to Rs 1,470.24 crore from Rs 1,270.76 crore in FY24.

Similarly, Havells' total income was up 17.21 per cent to Rs 22,081.33 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, from Rs 18,838.97 crore a year earlier.

Havells Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "Overall decent performance with healthy revenue and profit growth. Large appliances and cables led the revenue growth, however, the inflation pressures persist on overall consumer sentiments. Lloyd's focus remains on consistent revenue growth, along with improving profitability." The board of the company, which owns brands such as Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard and Reo, also recommended a final dividend of 600 per cent, which is Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,664.75 on the BSE, up 1.03 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH TRB