HaveUs Aerotech appoints former Air India Engineering Services CEO Jagannath as director

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Aircraft MRO services provider HaveUs Aerotech India on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Air India Engineering Services CEO HR Jagannath on its board as director.

“Jagannath, an aviation industry veteran with experience in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector spanning over five decades has joined HaveUs AeroTech India Limited as additional director,” the company said in a statement.

A Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry veteran, Jagannath in the past served Air India Engineering Services Ltd as its chief executive officer and later as vice president of engineering at Jet Airways 2.0.

In a career spanning over 50 years, he played a major role in getting EASA approval for Air India Engineering Services Ltd facilities, as per the company.

Besides, he also helped in setting up of MRO facilities for the then Government-owned Air India in Thiruvananthapuram, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, the statement said.

Anshul Bhargava, Founder and Managing Director of HaveUs AeroTech India said: "HR Jagannath is a legend in Indian MRO circles…I am sure under his leadership we will expand our (MRO) capabilities." The Delhi-based HaveUs Aerotech India is an aircraft solutions provider, is a DGCA and EASA approved MRO, with a pan- India reach. It has a facility in Delhi