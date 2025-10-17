Haveus Aerotech enters India’s defence sector to power aerospace self-reliance

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Aircraft MRO services operator Haveus Aerotech on Friday announced its entry into the defence manufacturing sector and its listing as a subcontractor with a leading defence public sector enterprise.

Under the new operational scope, Haveus Aerotech will undertake Assembly and Testing of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) through insourcing and critical functions that play a key role in ensuring aerospace reliability, performance and safety, the statement said.

The Gurugram-based MRO services firm currently has its presence in New Delhi and Bengaluru well while Kolkata and Mumbai are in the pipeline.

“The company has been officially approved and added to the existing operational scope as a sub-contractor with a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), marking a major stride toward strengthening India’s self-reliant aerospace ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

Anshul Bhargava, Chairman and Managing Director, Haveus Aerotech, said, “By expanding our operations into assembly, testing, and NDT for defence platforms, we are deepening our contribution to India’s aerospace self-reliance.” The registration further reinforces Haveus Aerotech’s credibility and technical competence in delivering complex aerospace solutions, Anshul added. PTI IAS MR