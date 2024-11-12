Haveus AeroTech India commissions warehousing facility near Bengaluru International Airport

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services operator Haveus AeroTech India on Tuesday said it has commissioned a warehousing facility near the Bengaluru International Airport that will help improve the turnaround time for airlines.

The company also said besides Bengaluru it is planning to expand further to metros like Delhi and Mumbai by acquiring 80,000 square feet area for spares warehouse amid rising global supply chain issues.

Spread across 70,000 square feet, the facility can store aircraft spares, tools and ground support equipment ranging from wheels and brakes among others. It also has storage capacity for thousands of engineering spares and components along with aircraft engines and radomes (a structural weatherproof enclosure for protecting radar antenna), the company said.

"This warehouse will help airlines operating out of Bengaluru airport reduce their turnaround time and help in supplying crucial spares as need arises," said Anshul Bhargava, Managing Director at Haveus AeroTech India Limited.

The company selected Bengaluru for its spares warehouse amid Bengaluru emerging as a premier aviation and aerospace hub of South India.

Recently, Tata Group-run private carrier Air India inked a deal with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) for developing Bengaluru as its aviation hub.

"India has a hot and humid climate and having environmentally controlled warehouses is critical to preserve the life of aircraft components. To fulfill this critical need, Haveus has earmarked lots of resources to build this warehouse. This initiative will go a long way to fulfill the pressing need of storing aircraft components and prolonging their life," said HR Jagannath, technical director at Haveus Aerotech. PTI IAS DRR