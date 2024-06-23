Haveus Aerotech plans robust expansion in major cities after record profit for FY24

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services provider Haveus Aerotech India plans to open new facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in the coming months as part of its expansion plans, a top company official has said.

The company also looks to hire 350 persons to increase its headcount to around 500 employees from around 150 workers, at present, in the coming years.

The New Delhi-based MRO player recently announced the appointment of veteran aviation expert and former Air India Engineering Services chief HR Jagannath on its board as director.

Haveus Aerotech plans a major expansion of its capabilities and facilities in different parts of India, its MD and CEO Anshul Bhargava told PTI.

"Some of the new upcoming facilities to be established are in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in a few months.

"We will increase our workforce to around 500 employees in coming years with the expansion of our facilities," Bhargava said.

The New Delhi-based company has recorded a nearly three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 15.69 crore in 2023-24 compared to Rs 5.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue increased to Rs 45.22 crore in FY2023-24. Also, the company saw its ROI increase to 61 per cent during the same period.

The MRO services provider said it is seeing a surge in the customer base while discussions with various new customers are at the final stages.

Haveus Aerotech CFO Rajendra Kumar Singh said, "The company has shown remarkable growth during the last couple of years, and we are committed to following the trend in future also".

HaveUS Aerotech India is DGCA and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency)- approved MRO, offering comprehensive aircraft maintenance, repair and haul services MRO services to airline customers globally through its facilities across Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru. PTI IAS MR BAL BAL