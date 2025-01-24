HaveUs AeroTech to open MRO facility in Kolkata, acquires land parcel

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Gurgaon-based aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul services provider HaveUs AeroTech is looking to establish an MRO facility for avionics, wheels and other components in Kolkata as part of its pan-India expansion plans.

The company said it may invest over Rs 50 crore in this upcoming MRO facility for which it has acquired 2 acres of land at Barrackpore, Kolkata, in West Bengal.

The proposed facility would specialise in wheels and brake, avionics, among others, to begin with and later will be expanded to a component MRO along with certain defence projects, HaveUs AeroTech said in a statement.

The company said it will set up capacity for certain high-end component repairs like radomes, auxiliary power units (APUs) and landing gears in later stage, adding it also plans to recruit 100-150 highly skilled aerospace engineers, technicians etc with plans to expand the facility as well as employment process eyeing demand.

The eastern part of India is an untapped market with hardly any MRO facilities in the region. HaveUs plans to tap this opportunity to service the planes coming from other neighbouring Asian countries like Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal at an affordable cost,” Anshul Bhargava, Founder and MD of HaveUs AeroTech said.

Currently, aircraft from East Asia mostly go to China and Singapore or the Western countries for servicing and maintenance of the fleet, according to HaveUs.

Going ahead HaveUS is planning to establish a huge MRO base in Mumbai in the next leg of its expansion process, the statement said. The company, a DGCA and European Aviation Safety Agency-approved MRO, has facilities in Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru. PTI IAS BAL