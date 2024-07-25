Havmor's Pune factory to be operational by Nov, to produce new candy range: MD

Ahmedabad, Jul 25 (PTI) Havmor Ice Cream, a part of South Korea-based Lotte Wellfood, on Thursday said its under-construction Rs 400-crore Pune factory will be operational by November this year.

The new factory, coming up at MIDC Talegaon in Pune, Maharashtra, will also manufacture a new range of candies. The plant will help enhance the production capacity to address future demand by adding 4 lakh litres per day, Havmor Ice Cream Managing Director Komal Anand said.

He was talking to the media at an event organised at its production facility in the Naroda area of the city on the occasion of Havmor Ice Cream's 80th anniversary.

At present, the company has ice cream production facilities at Ahmedabad and Faridabad.

"The production capacity of Ahmedabad and Faridabad plants is 1.5 lakh litres daily each. Pune factory will be the third plant and it will be Lotte's biggest ice cream plant in the world.

“We are confident that it will be operational by October or November this year. We are planning for the long term. That factory will cater to the demand for the next six years," said Anand.

He said the company has designed the factory building in such a way that more production lines can be added in the future as per the demand. It has the capacity to produce 4 lakh litres of ice cream and the capacity can be increased up to 5 lakh litres, he said.

"Havmor will launch a new range of candies in the fourth quarter that will be manufactured at our Pune factory. These candies will be the first of its kind in India. In 2025, we will be launching other unique products, including water-based candies, milk-based candies and cones. They will be different in terms of flavours and packaging" he said.

About the company's financial performance, Anand said ever since Havmor's acquisition by Lotte in 2017, the company's turnover has more than doubled and it currently stands at nearly Rs 1,200 crore while profits have grown by nearly 50 per cent since the acquisition. PTI PJT SGC MR MR