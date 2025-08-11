Hazoor Multi Projects arm bags Rs 280 cr order from Oil India

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Hazoor Multi Projects on Monday announced that one of its arms has bagged a Rs 280.1 crore order from Oil India Ltd to rent out a drilling rig.

The state-owned 'Maharatna' company has given the contract to Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure, which was acquired by Hazoor recently.

*** Supermarket chain Star Localmart to expand to 3K stores in 5 yrs * Star Localmart, a tier-III and IV-focused supermarket chain promoted by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, on Monday said it will be expanding to 3,000 stores in five years from the present 129.

The company said a bulk of the new stores will be in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa, and added that it is eyeing a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore by that time, it said in a statement.

*** Mahindra Finance ties up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance * Non-bank lender Mahindra Finance on Monday said it will be distributing private general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance's covers soon.

The two entities entered into an agreement under which the financier will be selling the insurance policies, as per a statement.

*** Mahindra University, The Institute of Risk Management to launch enterprise risk management * Mahindra University on Monday announced that it has tied up with The Institute of Risk Management to launch a global centre for enterprise risk management in Hyderabad.

The initiative is in response to challenges on the risk management front faced by entities, according to a statement.

*** IndusInd Bank announces programme to support early-stage startups * Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday announced a programme focused on early-stage startups.

Eyeing the 1.75 lakh-strong startup ecosystem, the lender said it will provide banking facilities, credit, and other services to support new-age ventures from inception to scale, a statement said.