HCA Healthcare sets up Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) US-based HCA Healthcare on Wednesday inaugurated its Global Capability Center (GCC) here with plans to invest USD 75 million by the end of 2025 and employ 3,000 professionals by 2026.

The center spanning over 400,000 square feet, will serve as a strategic hub and use advanced digital and technology capabilities to help drive innovation and operational excellence across HCA Healthcare’s operations, a release said.

With a planned investment of approximately USD 75 million by the end of 2025, HCA Healthcare -India is set to expand its workforce to 3,000 by the end of 2026 with continued growth expected, it said.

HCA Healthcare - India is focused on recruiting and developing talent across multiple lines of business including IT, supply chain, procurement, human resources, finance and accounting.

The Hyderabad center is expected to play a significant role in supporting HCA Healthcare’s commitment to providing high-quality patient care in the United States and United Kingdom, it said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility in the presence of Emily Duncan, Senior Vice President, Global Capability Network, HCA Healthcare; Atul Kapoor, Vice President and Hyderabad Center Head, HCA Healthcare – India.

"We are proud to welcome HCA Healthcare’s first Global Capability Center in India, a strong endorsement of Hyderabad’s leadership and a milestone that will further accelerate our journey as a global hub for healthcare and innovation," Sridhar Babu said.

Emily Duncan said “the inauguration of our Hyderabad center reflects our strong intention to develop capabilities in this region”.

