HCC gets Rs 1,032 cr order from MSRDC

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company Ltd on Monday said it has been awarded a Rs 1,031.6 crore contract by Maharashtra State Road Development Corp Ltd (MSRDC).

The order is for construction of a 4.3 km two-lane bridge across Agardanda Creek in Raigad district in Maharashtra on an EPC mode, HCC said in a statement.

The bridge will be constructed on the offshore side of Agardanda Jetty and Dighi Port.

The bridge will consist of approaches of 45 metre on the Agardanda side, 145 metre on the Dighi side, and the main bridge of 4,120 metre.

Once completed, this project is poised to contribute to enhanced connectivity, reduced travel time and the region's overall economic development.