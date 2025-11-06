HCC Q2 net profit declines 25 pc to Rs 47.78 crore

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a 25.26 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.78 crore during the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 63.93 crore in the year-ago period, HCC said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated income during the July-September period declined to Rs 983.25 crore from Rs 1,432.41 crore a year ago, it added.

HCC's consolidated expenses also declined to Rs 938.72 crore against Rs 1,350.09 crore a year ago.

The company said, demonstrating continued success in order acquisition, it secured three orders, two packages of Patna Metro and an Aluminium smelter expansion project from Hindalco, totalling Rs 2,770 crore.

Further, the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 840 crore.

HCC said its bid pipeline remains robust at approximately Rs 57,000 crore, reflecting strong business momentum and a healthy outlook. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL