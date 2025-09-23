HCC secures contracts worth Rs 2,566 cr for Patna metro rail project

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) on Tuesday said it has been awarded two contracts valued at Rs 1,418.3 crore and Rs 1,147.51 crore, respectively, by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL).

The company in a statement said the contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

According to the statement, package PC-05 includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan and Patna Station.

Package PC-06 comprises an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three metro stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar and Patna Zoo, it said Both packages also encompass architectural finishing, water supply systems, sanitary and drainage works for stations along the Danapur–Khemnichak Corridor.

HCC has played a pivotal role in India's metro expansion, having delivered significant portions of the Delhi Metro, Bengaluru Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I and Kolkata Metro.