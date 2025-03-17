HCC-Tata Projects JV wins Rs 2,191 crore contract

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company Ltd in partnership with Tata Projects Ltd has bagged a Rs 2,191 crore contract from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL).

The Rs 2,191-crore contract is for the construction of an 8.65-km long corridor including underground tunnels and stations for MPMRCL, a company statement said.

HCC holds a 55 per cent share in the joint venture.

According to the statement, the package IN-05R is the first and only underground segment of the 31.32-km Indore Metro Phase 1 project.

The package includes the construction of 11.32 km long tunnel by tunnel boring machine (TBM) and seven underground stations at Indore Railway Station, Rajwada, Chota Ganpati, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar, BSF/Kalani Nagar, and Airport, connecting a ramp east of Indore Railway Station to a ramp west of Airport Station, the statement added.

Currently, HCC is engaged in Mumbai Metro Line III, constructing 4 km of twin tunnels and four stations, along with two Chennai Metro packages. PTI BKS DRR