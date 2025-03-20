HCC-Tata Projects JV wins Rs 2,470-cr order from Tata Power

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Tata Projects Limited (TPL) in a 50:50 joint venture have been awarded a pumped storage project worth Rs 2,470 crore in Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded by Tata Power Company, HCC said in an exchange filing.

The order valued at Rs 2,470 crore is for the construction of Bhivpuri Off-Stream Open Loop Pumped Storage Project (PSP) 1,000 MW (2x333 MW + 2x167 MW) located at Karjat, Maharashtra.

The scope of work includes civil works and other appurtenant works required for completion of the project consisting of infrastructure works along with review and interface of electro-mechanical works. PTI ABI HVA