HCC to raise Rs 1,000 crore through rights issue

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Tuesday said its board has approved the issuance of 79.99 crore rights equity shares to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the rights equity shares are being offered to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 277 rights equity shares for every 630 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date.

"...the board of directors of the company (in a meeting) held on November 26, 2025, approved the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, by way of a rights issue," it said.

HCC has fixed December 5 as the record date for the rights issue.

A rights issue is a fundraising instrument for a company, where it issues shares at a discount to the current price to raise funds without increasing the debt burden.