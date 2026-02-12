HCC turns profitable with net profit of Rs 8 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025.

The company registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 38.92 crore in the year-ago period.

In a filing to BSE, the company said that its consolidated income dropped to Rs 961.52 crore compared to Rs 1,066.16 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said, "the consolidated profit was at Rs 8.07 crore in Q3 FY26." The total expenses of the company declined to Rs 985.98 crore from Rs 1,309.89 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company said it has secured an order worth Rs 577.89 crore from the Northeast Frontier Railway for the construction of four critical tunnels.

The project has been awarded to the HCC-VCCL joint venture in which HCC holds a stake of 65 per cent.

"The scope of work includes balance of work construction of four critical tunnels...It also covers earthwork in embankment and cutting to form the railway alignment, as well as protection and ancillary works between the Piphema and Zubza section under the Dimapur-Kohima New BG Line Project," it said.

This strategically significant project is a part of the efforts of Indian Railways to enhance rail connectivity in the northeast, improving access to remote and hilly regions and supporting socio-economic development in Nagaland and neighbouring states. PTI SID HVA