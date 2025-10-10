HCC wins Rs 204 crore contract from Hindalco Industries

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Friday said it has secured a Rs 204 crore contract from Hindalco Industries Limited for the fabrication, supply, and erection of pot shell and superstructure as part of the Aditya aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha.

The company in a statement said the project forms a key component of Hindalco’s large-scale initiative to enhance its aluminium smelting capacity by 200,000 tonnes per annum.

HCC’s advanced fabrication expertise and execution capabilities will be instrumental in delivering this complex, large-scale industrial project to international standards, it added. PTI BKS BKS MR