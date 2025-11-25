HCL, AWS, ink pact to drive transformation in financial services via AI-powered solutions

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive innovation in the financial services industry through AI-powered autonomous solutions and core system modernisation.

The partnership aims to address challenges faced by financial institutions, such as legacy infrastructure, siloed data, and regulatory complexities, by delivering pre-built, industry-compliant solutions for banking, wealth management, and insurance sectors.

"This collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between HCLTech and AWS to help financial institutions modernise their core systems and enhance customer experiences through AI-powered solutions.

"HCLTech will provide strategic consulting for institutional clients, with new solutions in wealth and banking set to be powered by AWS — reinforcing its commitment to delivering autonomous financial services at scale," the company said in a regulatory filing. PTI ANK ANK SHW