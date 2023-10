New Delhi: IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 9.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,833 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,487 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to Rs 26,672 crore from Rs 24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter, according to a BSE filing.