HCL Tech Q4 profit up 8.1% to Rs 4,307 crore

New Delhi: HCL Technologies on Tuesday posted 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,307 crore for March quarter 2024-25.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 3,986 crore for the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 6.1 per cent to Rs 30,246 crore from Rs 28,499 crore in March quarter 2023-24.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, HCL Technologies posted an increase of about 11 per cent in net profit at Rs 17,390 crore from Rs 15,710 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,17,055 crore year-on-year.

For FY26, the company expects revenue growth of 2-5 per cent on YoY basis in constant currency terms and its services revenue growth too is expected to be in the same range which is higher than its major rivals.

The company's total headcount increased by 2,665 to 2,23,420 in FY25.