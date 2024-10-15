HCL Tech shares climb over 1%; hit 52-week high after Q2 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of IT services major HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday climbed over 1 per cent to hit the 52-week high after the firm reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the September quarter of FY25.

The stock advanced 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,882 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 1.44 per cent to reach the 52-week peak of Rs 1,882.75.

HCL Technologies on Monday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,235 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25, as the company raised the lower band of its growth guidance on the back of better-than-expected performance.

The Noida-headquartered firm had posted a net profit of Rs 3,832 crore in the year-ago period.

HCLTech increased the lower band of its revenue growth guidance to 3.5-5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency, against a guidance of 3-5 per cent in the first quarter.

A performance par expectations gave the firm the confidence to increase its growth guidance, HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said during the earnings press conference.

For Q2 FY25, the revenue came in at Rs 28,862 crore, 8.21 per cent higher than Rs 26, 672 crore in Q2 FY24.