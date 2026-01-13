HCL Tech shares drop over 2 pc post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Shares of IT services firm HCL Tech on Tuesday dropped by over 2 per cent after the company reported an 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the October-December quarter of FY26.

The stock dipped 2.49 per cent to Rs 1,626.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it declined by 2.49 per cent to Rs 1,626.

HCL Tech on Monday reported an 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.

The Noida-headquartered firm had registered a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 4,591 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Tech's revenue from operations grew 13.3 per cent to Rs 33,872 crore compared to Rs 29,890 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the quarter-on-quarter basis (Q2 FY26), its profit fell 3.7 per cent, while revenue increased 6 per cent.

The company's financial results were announced after market hours on Monday. PTI SUM HVA