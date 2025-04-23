HCL Tech shares jump over 7% post Q4 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of HCL Technologies on Wednesday surged over 7 per cent after the firm posted an 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of 2024-25.

The stock jumped 7.42 per cent to Rs 1,589.95 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the firm rallied 7.43 per cent to Rs 1,590 apiece.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms during morning trade.

HCL Technologies on Tuesday posted an 8.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,307 crore for the March quarter 2024-25, mainly on account of large deals with a total contract value of about Rs 25,500 crore.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 3,986 crore for the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

"We grew 2.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Our operating margin for the quarter came in at 17.9 per cent. Our services business grew 0.7 per cent sequentially and 2.7 per cent year-on-year," HCL Tech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.

Revenue from operations increased 6.1 per cent to Rs 30,246 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 28,499 crore in the March quarter 2023-24.

Vijayakumar said that the company bagged deals worth USD 3 billion (around Rs 25,500 crore).

"We had a very strong quarter. In fact, the second highest after the September 23 quarter, which was on the back of a mega deal, which all of you know.

"This quarter, we brought in USD 3 billion in net new booking. At the fiscal year level, the total new booking stood at USD 9.4 billion. The strong booking was well-balanced across service lines, geographies, and verticals," he said For the year ended March 31, 2025, HCL Technologies posted an increase of about 11 per cent in net profit at Rs 17,390 crore, from Rs 15,710 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,17,055 crore year-on-year.