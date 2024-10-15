HCL Tech shares settle nearly 1 pc up; hit 52-week high in intra-day after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Shares of IT services major HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday ended nearly 1 per cent higher after the firm reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the September quarter of FY25.

The stock went up by 0.76 per cent to close at Rs 1,870.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,882 -- the 52-week high.

On the NSE, it ended 0.54 per cent higher at Rs 1,866. During the day, shares of the firm climbed 1.44 per cent to reach the 52-week peak of Rs 1,882.75.

HCL Technologies on Monday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,235 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25, as the company raised the lower band of its growth guidance on the back of better-than-expected performance.

The Noida-headquartered firm had posted a net profit of Rs 3,832 crore in the year-ago period.

HCLTech increased the lower band of its revenue growth guidance to 3.5-5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency, against a guidance of 3-5 per cent in the first quarter.

A performance par expectations gave the firm the confidence to increase its growth guidance, HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said during the earnings press conference.

For Q2 FY25, the revenue came in at Rs 28,862 crore, 8.21 per cent higher than Rs 26, 672 crore in Q2 FY24.