HCL Tech unveils global delivery centre in Patna

Patna, Jul 2, (PTI) Bihar ministers Nitish Mishra and Santosh Kumar Suman on Tuesday inaugurated IT company HCL Technologies' global delivery centre in Patna.

Mishra and Suman, who hold the portfolios of Industries and Information Technology respectively, inaugurated the centre in the presence of top officials of the government and the company.

"This is HCLTech's first centre in Bihar. Going forward, the centre will also house specialised labs and centres of excellence to boost HCLTech's technology innovation engine and will offer a wide range of services to global clients," the company said in a statement.

"The new global delivery centre is in line with HCLTech's strategy of accessing quality talent through expansion to new locations in India under its New Vistas program. Located inside the Udyog Bhawan Complex in Patna, the centre will offer modern workspaces to employees along with training and growth opportunities across HCLTech's global network," it added.

Mishra said he was happy that HCL Tech has set up an office in Patna.

"This will lead to positive changes for IT sector in Bihar and inspire other IT companies to invest in the state," he said.

HCL Tech's CFO Prateek Aggarwal said Bihar has immense potential in terms of availability of quality talent and the centre will contribute to the company's objective of being the preferred digital transformation partner to global enterprises.

"The centre will also contribute to the development of the local technology ecosystem and bring opportunities for local youth," he said. PTI NAC SOM