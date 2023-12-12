HCL Tech, UPES Dehradun team up for sustainability solutions for oil and gas industry

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies announced that it has inked a pact with UPES Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to collaborate on developing advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry, with a focus on sustainability.

According to a release, students and research scholars from UPES Dehradun will have the opportunity to intern with HCL Tech and on successful completion, select candidates will be offered employment in the company's oil and gas consulting team.

The collaboration will add rigor to HCL Tech's expertise in developing digital solutions and leveraging artificial intelligence in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, offering significant value to oil and gas companies.

"This strategic initiative will introduce solutions that promote sustainability, innovation, value optimisation and prioritisation of low-carbon solutions in the oil and gas industry," Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President, HCL Tech, said.

The alliance will focus on the development of advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry using technologies such as AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), GenAI, IoT (Internet of Things), Industry 4.0, data engineering and cloud computing, Bahl added. PTI MBI DR HVA