HCL Technologies Q2 net profit flat at Rs 4,235 cr, revenue rises by 10.6%

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: HCL Technology on Monday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

On a sequential basis, the IT company reported a 10.2 per cent growth compared to the net profit of Rs 3,843 crore in the June quarter.

The consolidated revenue of HCL Technologies increased by 10.6 per cent to Rs 31,942 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 28,862 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

HCL Technologies maintained the revenue growth projection for the financial year 2026 in the range of 3-5 per cent on a year-over-year basis on a constant currency basis, the company said. It also raised full fiscal services revenue guidance in the range of 4-5 per cent from 3-5 per cent projected earlier.

