HCL Technologies shares climb nearly 3 pc

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Shares of IT major HCL Technologies on Friday climbed nearly 3 per cent on the bourses, a day after the company announced its quarterly financial results.

On the NSE, HCL Technologies shares jumped 2.72 per cent to close at Rs 1,257 apiece, while it rose 2.55 per cent to settle at Rs 1,255.30 per piece on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 57.40 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE and 3.45 lakh shares on BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 125.65 points to close at 66,282.74 points, while NSE Nifty fell 42.95 points to settle 19,751.05 points.

HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 9.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,833 crore for the second quarter ended on September.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,487 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to Rs 26,672 crore from Rs 24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter. PTI HG SHW