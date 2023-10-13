HCL Technologies shares jump 2 pc

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Shares of HCL Technologies on Friday jumped 2 per cent on the bourses, a day after the IT major announced its September quarter results.

Advertisment

In the late morning trade, HCL Technologies shares climbed 2.09 per cent to Rs 1,249.35 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, the stock went up to Rs 1,249.05, registering a rise of 2.04 per cent, emerging as one of the gainers among the Sensex shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 328.80 points to 66,079.59, while Nifty fell 92.40 points to 19,701.60 in the late morning trade.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, IT major HCL Technologies reported a 9.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,833 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,487 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased by 8 per cent to Rs 26,672 crore from Rs 24,686 crore in the September 2022 quarter. PTI HG SHW