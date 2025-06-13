HCLFoundation inks pacts with Tamil Nadu govt to foster entrepreneurship, vocational education

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) HCLFoundation, the CSR arm of HCLTech, has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to reinforce entrepreneurship and vocational education in the state.

HCLFoundation has inked two memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the Tamil Nadu government to this effect, HCLTech said in a regulatory filing.

The first MoU, signed with StartupTN (Department of MSMEs) -- commits HCLFoundation to support 100 startups over the next three years.

The partnership will provide mentoring, incubation, market linkage, and liaison support to help these startups scale and succeed.

StartupTN manages over 10,000 registered startups and operates across 10 key verticals.

The second MoU, a renewal of an existing collaboration, was signed with the Department of Employment and Training (DET).

This five-year initiative aims to strengthen the state's vocational education system.

Measures will include deploying a Skill Rath (mobile lab and awareness unit) to reach underserved communities, upgrading curriculum in select trades, and providing training for students and trainers at government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). PTI ANK DRR